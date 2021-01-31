American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

