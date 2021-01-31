PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
PNM Resources has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
PNM opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14.
PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Read More: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.