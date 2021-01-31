PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

PNM opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

