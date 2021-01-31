Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post $7.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.47 and the lowest is $6.50. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $7.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

DECK opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.98. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.