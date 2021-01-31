Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.97 Million

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $359.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.49 million to $360.44 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $399.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

