Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 955 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $16,258,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,377.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $166.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

