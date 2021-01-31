DAGCO Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $273.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.86 and its 200 day moving average is $235.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

