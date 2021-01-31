DAGCO Inc. Sells 345 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $211,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 107.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

