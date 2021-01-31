Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,733 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

