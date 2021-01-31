Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CL opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

