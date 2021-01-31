Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Dupont Capital Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35,818 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $68,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.31. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

