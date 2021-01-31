Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,323 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

