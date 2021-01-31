Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50 to $6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion to $11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.56 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 6.50-6.90 EPS.
Tractor Supply stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.46.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
