Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50 to $6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion to $11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.56 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.50-6.90 EPS.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.46.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

