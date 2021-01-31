10,231 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

