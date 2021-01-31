Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.