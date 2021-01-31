Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,208 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 662,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 39,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $59.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

