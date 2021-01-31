Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.86. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 106,413 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

