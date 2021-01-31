JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $472.04

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.04 and traded as low as $450.00. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) shares last traded at $454.00, with a volume of 396,781 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £723.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 472.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 425.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s payout ratio is currently -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

