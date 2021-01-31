Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $5.04. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,120 shares.

CRNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

