Short Interest in Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Grows By 429.7%

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 429.7% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.29. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a net margin of 211.50% and a return on equity of 182.13%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.