Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a growth of 359.3% from the December 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,422,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Jushi stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JUSHF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Jushi in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

