Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $21.25. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 578,605 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.