Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $21.25. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 578,605 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.
Featured Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.