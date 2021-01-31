Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 393.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCYYF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Scandium International Mining alerts:

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.