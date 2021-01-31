Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 393.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SCYYF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
About Scandium International Mining
