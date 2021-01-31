Short Interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Increases By 405.2%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 405.2% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINO opened at $5.87 on Friday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 192.42% and a negative net margin of 186.24%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

