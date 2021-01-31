873 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FedEx by 16.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $201,239,000 after acquiring an additional 112,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $235.34 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

