Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 117,728 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Graco worth $80,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,104 shares of company stock worth $8,157,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

