Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,856 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

