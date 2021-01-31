Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $7.33 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,824,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 126,469 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

