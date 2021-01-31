Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

