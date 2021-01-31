Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Centene by 23.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,084 shares of company stock worth $28,811,577. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

