Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

