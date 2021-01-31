65,127 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

