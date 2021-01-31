Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $204.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

