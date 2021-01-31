HeroNode (HER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. HeroNode has a market cap of $102,907.34 and approximately $66.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.93 or 0.00907779 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00055063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.22 or 0.04421564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00031641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020254 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

