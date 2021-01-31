Qtum Price Tops $3.39 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $330.50 million and $438.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00010081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,120,644 coins and its circulating supply is 97,601,224 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

