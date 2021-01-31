Digital Gold Price Reaches $58.19 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $58.19 or 0.00173224 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $787,279.08 and $590,781.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00266917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066623 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

