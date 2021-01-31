I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $31,509.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00310006 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003727 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.31 or 0.01736544 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,665,149 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

