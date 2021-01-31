Mirror Protocol Market Cap Tops $131.17 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00013574 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $131.17 million and $15.81 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00266917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066623 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,768,131 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.