Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.80 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $27.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.09 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.