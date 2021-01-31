Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,396,915.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $91,199,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,419 shares of company stock worth $29,175,736. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

