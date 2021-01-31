Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.45

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.19. Saputo shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 1,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

