Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Down 45.7% in January

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENDV opened at $0.05 on Friday. Endonovo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

