3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,480,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 33,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in 3D Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,032 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 3D Systems by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

