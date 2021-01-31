Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Drops By 44.4%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,097,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LBUY opened at $0.15 on Friday. Leafbuyer Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Leafbuyer Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.79% and a negative return on equity of 440.46%.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

