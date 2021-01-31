Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises about 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in TransUnion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,779.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,746,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

TRU stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.