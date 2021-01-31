Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 1.7% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

ALLY stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

