Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 202.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $160.64 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

