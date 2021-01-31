Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

