Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.