FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

