iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

